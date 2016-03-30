Cleveland not keeping pace with Tampa with some RNC Preps

The city of Cleveland isn’t keeping pace with at least one Republican National Convention host city, Cleveland 19 has ascertained through public documents.

The city of Tampa held the 2012 RNC. According to transcriptions of public meetings on the city’s website, the city council approved nearly $2 million in police protection gear that seems similar to that which Cleveland plans to purchase. Tampa approved that gear’s purchase at the March 1, 2012 meeting, nearly a full six months before the 2012 RNC was scheduled to start.

Cleveland’s bidding process for what appears to be similar protection gear begins Wednesday, leaving three months and 18 days for the city to receive the bids, choose one, draw up a contract, fit the officers, deliver the gear, and ideally train with the gear on.

Companies that plan to possibly bid on to provide the gear, and the police union president, have said the city's timeline to get everything in by the beginning of May is not feasible, and that it takes 90 to 120 days to make.

According to transcripts, at that same meeting the Tampa city council voted to approve a contract with a company to provide and install a camera surveillance system for downtown Tampa to be ready in time for the RNC.

The transcripts say the goal was for the surveillance system to be ready, and training completed, two months before the 2012 RNC started.

The city of Cleveland put out a similar request for proposals earlier this month. Cleveland’s request is looking for a company that will “provide maintenance to the existing IP-based Video Surveillance System and Network.” According to the RFP, a “qualified firm” would have to extend the system “throughout the City.”

The current system is described as having 120 cameras, and the RFP would require a company to do things like maintain the cameras and provide their infrastructure.

Nothing in Cleveland’s RFP specifically references the 2016 RNC. The due date for proposals is only three months before the RNC begins.

The city has said that it “will not comment on a competitive bid process until a bid has been accepted by the City.”