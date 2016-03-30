Student, professor share firsthand experiences following terrorist attacks

Business leaders who travel to Belgium for work are weighing in on the attacks in Brussels. John Lane Jr. is the vice president of operations for the Winking Lizard Tavern. He’s watched the company grow to 20 locations over nearly 30 years.

John Lane Jr. of Winking Lizard Tavern travels to Belgium once or twice a year to meet with breweries. (Source: WOIO)

Travel agents we spoke with say so far, they're not hearing too much concern from their customers and no one has even canceled a trip. In fact, a few people actually booked trips to Europe on Wednesday.

The school trip included visits to international organizations, businesses, as well as cultural and historic sites. (Source: Kent State)

A Kent State student and professor shared their experiences during their study abroad trip to Brussels, which coincided with the March 22 terrorist attacks that left 32 people dead and injured hundreds more.

When the explosions went off, KSU junior Alana Biles and economics professor Don Williams were listening to a lecture at the National Bank of Belgium, located just a few miles from where the attacks took place.

“It was kind of a scary experience. They told us that there had been an attack on the airport and at one of the metro stations and that they weren’t sure how bad it was, but that they needed to leave,” said Biles.

Biles was one of 19 students participating in a program called European Economic Issues. The trip spanned spring break and focused on the development of the European Union. It included visits to international organizations, businesses, as well as cultural and historic sites in Belgium, Luxembourg and France.

The day before the attacks, the group had traveled through the ill-fated metro station, and had planned to use it again on the day of the bombings.

Professor Williams has traveled abroad with his students for several years.

“We were there the day before. If we had been there, it could’ve been us. It’s true. But I didn’t dwell on that. I focused on this is what we need to do now,” Williams explained.

After news of the attacks began to spread, Williams instructed the students to notify their parents, while he contacted the university.

“I was an absolute mess when I called my parents. It was just a fear of you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” said Biles.

Under the guidance of the U.S. Embassy, the group continued its scheduled plans to Luxemburg and Paris.

At the request of her parents, Biles went home early. Still, she says this incident won’t stop her from traveling abroad again.

“It could happen any time anywhere and I think that it's not going to deter me from traveling,” said Biles

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

