OSHA: No reinforced walls in deadly trench collapse

Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the trench Alexander J. Marcotte was working in when he was killed Tuesday was not reinforced.

OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen also says inspectors did not observe any shoring materials or a trench box when they began their inspection at the construction site.

Marcotte, 28, was killed when a trench collapsed on Heisley Road in Mentor, Ohio. He was working for Aqua Ohio at the time of the accident.

Construction workers were in the process of widening Heisley Road from two lanes to four lanes between Mentor Avenue and Jackson Street and the Aqua Ohio crew was relocating a water line in relation to the widening project when the accident occurred.

Aqua Ohio is cooperating with OSHA while conducting an internal investigation.

Construction resumed Wednesday.

Aqua Ohio is the sole water provider to the City of Mentor. The company owns and maintains water lines in the city.

