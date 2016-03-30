Cleveland Heights teen shot in the back

Police in Cleveland Heights have charged Rashad Monroe in a shooting that left a 17-year-old hospitalized.

It happened Tuesday, March 29, at 1:50 p.m. in the area of 788 Quilliams Rd.

When police arrived they say the victim was gone, A family member had taken him to the hospital.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Monroe, 34, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder and having weapons while under disability.

