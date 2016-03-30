Man who chewed off fingertips during traffic stop headed to prison

Kirk Kelly chewed off his fingerprints during a traffic stop, leading to his arrest in Tallmadge. (Source: Tallmadge Police)

A Florida man who chewed off his fingerprints during a traffic stop in Tallmadge was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday.

Kirk Kelly, of Tampa, plead guilty to several charges, including escape and obstructing official business, related to his arrest in last month.

On February 21, 2016, Kelly was in the back seat of a car when it was stopped by Tallmadge Police. During the traffic stop, Kelly lied about his identity and then chewed off his fingerprints so officers could not identify him using a mobile fingerprint scanner. Before being taken to the police station, Kelly also tried to escape and resisted arrest.

Officers later determined he had warrants out of Florida.

After Kelly completes his 18 month prison sentence, he'll be extradited to Florida to face charges there.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.