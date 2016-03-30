Robbery suspect in custody after standoff on I-76

Brett D. Filous was arrested on aggravated robbery, but could face more charges. (Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

Lanes of I-76 were shut down in both directions after a standoff situation Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WOIO)

A suspect is in custody and lanes of Interstate 76 have fully reopened after a standoff situation in Medina County on Wednesday.

According to police, just before 2 p.m. Brett D. Filous, 35, of Lodi, entered the Wayside Market convenience store in Seville. He produced a handgun and demanded fuel for his vehicle, which was parked outside at a fuel pump. Police say Filous threatened the clerk and several customers with the gun.

Police say after the clerk activated the fuel pumps, Filous demanded that the clerk leave the store with him, but the clerk refused. So he fled the store, taking beer and cigarettes with him.

Filous then drove northbound on state Route 3 towards I-76.

Responding Seville police officers located the vehicle as it turned eastbound onto I-76 and conducted a traffic stop. Filous pulled onto the side of the road, but refused to follow any directions given to him by officers.

As a precaution to motorists on the interstate, both lanes of I-76 were shut down between SR 3 and state Route 57.

Officers from Seville, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Wadsworth Police, Montville Township Police, SWAT and other departments assisted at the scene.

Officers tried to speak with the suspect through a public address system, but he refused to acknowledge the communication.

After approximately 45 minutes, police say Filous exited his car, and while standing just outside the doorway, began to urinate. At that time, he was apprehended by an OSHP trooper and a police canine.

Police say they found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, beer and cigarettes in the vehicle.

Filous was taken into custody and transported to Medina Hospital for treatment and observation.

He is currently in the Medina County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Additional charges will be determined after consultation with the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office.

