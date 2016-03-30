Doctor's diet challenges fat myths

In the top drawer of the doctor's desk is a stash of high-fat snacks. (Source: WOIO)

How about this idea: Eat Fat, Get Thin. It's the title of a new book hot on The New York Times best sellers list. The author is a Cleveland Clinic specialist, who swears by his plan of eating more fat, not just to lose weight, but also to get healthier altogether.

When Dr. Mark Hyman pulls out his top desk drawer, his emergency stash of high-fat snacks, like a candy bar, nutter butters, and even a buffalo jerky kind of snack, are revealed.

"I actually started to notice my body change. So at 56, I'm more lean than I was at 46 without actually doing any more exercise," he smiled.

He says he began noticing a difference after he started eating the way his book described.

"[It's] about blowing up the myths that fat makes us fat. When you eat fat, you actually burn fat. It's the opposite of what most people think," Hyman explained.

Bet you are thinking donuts, potato chips, and ice cream -- but not so fast! It's not the kind of fat he's talking about at all.

"We want the good fats. We want olive oil, avocados, nuts and seeds, fish oil from fatty fish," said Hyman.

The functional medicine expert even goes as far as allowing real butter and some meat with fat, insisting it's the fat free trend that causes the real problems.

"That has actually driven so much of our obesity crisis, because when you take the fat out, what do you put in? You put in sugar and sugar drives weight gain," he said.

Hyman takes that a big step further by cutting out all sugar, which means no starchy carbs, grains or even beans. Put to the test with a thousand people, he says it goes much further than weight loss.

"We had a 68-percent reduction in all symptoms from all diseases in just 21 days," said Hyman, "There's no drug that can do that."

The doctor compares it mostly to the Paleo diet and says you can see some real results in the first week if you do it right. But that will mean for most, restocking the cupboards and fridge. Also, it calls for serious meal planning.

Big promises turn into big book sales and, as the doctor grins and taps his clearly flat stomach, a big hope for a true difference for many.

