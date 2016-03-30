Cleveland City Council members say they don't know enough about city's RNC safety plan

If Clevelanders feel in the dark about what the city's safety plan is for the Republican National Convention, imagine being a public official like City Councilman Michael Polensek. He told Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath he's getting asked questions from the people living in his ward that he says he doesn't have a definitive answer for.

"The 17 members of this legislative body -- last time I looked at the charter -- were half of city government," Polensek said to McGrath at the city's safety committee meeting today. "We are the legislative branch. We have every legal right to know what is transpiring here."

McGrath says there are many things he is not able to discuss for public safety reasons, but said that right now the city is waiting for the Bureau of Justice Affairs to sign off off on the purchase of items like the personal protective gear some Cleveland Police will wear. The gear is said to take months to make because it is designed specifically for each officer's body.

"We are still in fairly good shape here. I'm confident that the Bureau of Justice Affairs will approve our application sometime here in the next seven days, maybe less," McGrath said after the meeting.

In Tampa, the city that hosted the RNC in 2012, protective safety equipment was ordered six months in advance.

"We'll be on time, yes," McGrath said. "It's protective equipment for officers who will be part of the field force. It's not like you are going to see officers all over the city of Cleveland wearing this type of protective gear -- you know like elbow pads and knee pads, these

type of things."

Another meeting is scheduled for April 6, at 1 p.m. in the city's committee room, where McGrath says he will lay out in better detail the city's safety plan.

