NEOH businesses compete to become official florist of 2016 RNC

Each florist created a large and small display for the judges. (Source: WOIO)

Fourteen local businesses are competing to become the official florist of the RNC. (Source: WOIO)

On Wednesday, 14 local florists laid out their best in downtown's Halle Building, as part of "Florist Selection Day."

Each business submitted a large and small arrangement for the chance to win a spot at this summer's Republican National Convention, when more than 50,000 visitors are expected to visit the greater Cleveland area.

The Committee on Arrangements says the florists will become an official RNC sponsor.

"Chances are, multiple florists will be selected today. There's multiple venues around town that will need florists. Thousands of flowers, excuse me, will be needed. So it's really too big for one place to take advantage of. So we'll have a few out here," said Dave O'Neil, deputy press secretary for the Committee on Arrangements.

Based off the judges votes, the winners will be chosen and notified by the end of April.

All of Wednesday's arrangements will be donated to charity.

