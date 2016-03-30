Downtown building inspected twice before partial collapse last April

Bricks and debris fell from a downtown Cleveland building Monday afternoon, smashing one vehicle on East 6th Street near Vincent Avenue, and causing quite a scare.

Structural engineers hired by the old Garfield Building's owner spent Tuesday in high rise lifts inspecting the building after a facade collapse on Monday.

The owner of the property at 1965 East 6th Street began installing protective mesh netting around the parapet of the building Friday.

A two-block stretch of East 6th Street in downtown Cleveland has reopened a little more than a week after a masonry facade on the old

Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman plans to propose legislation that would require commercial building owners in the city to have their facades and exteriors inspected by a building engineer once every five years.

When the façade of what used to be the National City Bank building came crashing down, people who work along East 6th Street heard the impact, and felt it too.

A minivan was crushed under the weight of the bricks. (Source: Ailise Jacobs)

The Garfield building was inspected twice in the last five years before the partial collapse in April 2015. (Source: WOIO)

It took nearly a year to get a public records request fulfilled regarding the Garfield building's facade collapse. (Source: WOIO)

It has been nearly a year since the Garfield building in downtown Cleveland partially collapsed and Cleveland 19 News has an exclusive update to the story.

We've learned it was inspected twice in the last five years leading up to that incident. It took us almost a year to get this information from the city through a public records request.

Bricks covered the ground below the empty Garfield building near East 6th Street and Euclid Avenue last April, after witnesses said a strong gust of wind ripped off part of the historic building's facade. A minivan was crushed under the weight of the bricks, but luckily no one was hurt.

Nearly a year later, the building is still under construction.

Through a public records request, Cleveland 19 learned the city of Cleveland does not keep a list of at-risk or unsafe buildings. It also does not keep track of vacant properties through a registry like other cities do.

The city of Cleveland says they identify vacant structures with vacant property inspectors through public complaints and referrals from the Cleveland Fire Department.

The city says the Garfield building was empty, but it was maintained. They say it was not considered vacant.

We wanted to know how many times they inspected the building in the five years leading up to the collapse.

- In 2010, they received a complaint that the property was open, vacant and vandalized. They determined the complaint was not valid after their inspection.

- In February 2015, two months before the collapse, the elevators were inspected and the city sent the building owner a violation notice.

- The rest of the violations came after the building collapse, noting the walls and roof should be maintained to withstand deterioration.

After this partial building collapse, City Councilman Joe Cimperman introduced new legislation for building facade inspections that is now moving forward. Inspections on buildings five stories or taller, along with older buildings, would have to be done every five years.

