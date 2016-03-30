Cleveland workers fired for rigging their water meters

Robert Davis, director of the Cleveland Water Division, speaks with Cleveland 19 reporter Scott Taylor. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland 19 has learned four employees with the City of Cleveland's Water Division took what they learned at work back home and were able to bypass their city meters and receive water for free.

"It's disheartening," Robert Davis, director of the Cleveland Water Division said. "We hold our employees to a standard of transparency and accountability."

One of these employees was so daring, their meter at the house was recently discovered to show no water consumption at all.

Cleveland 19 asked for names, but so far the city hasn't turned them over.

Would they have found this so quickly five years ago?

"I don't believe so," Davis said.

The City is now using high tech gear called Automated Meter Reading or AMR to track down abusers of the system.

AMR detects a lot, including lack of consumption and tiny so-called leaks at your home.

The former employees are in trouble.

If you're caught bypassing your water meter, it's a $1,000 fine for the first offense. The second time, it's $1,500, and if they catch you a third time it's a whopping $2,500 fine.

So far this year, AMR has caught 300 customers bypassing their meters.

"Our first alliance is with our rate-payer," Davis said. "We are very happy that we were able to take a proactive approach to this."

