Akron man sentenced for operating massive meth lab

A set of parents is facing charges after police say they were operating a meth lab in the Akron home they shared with their children.

A Summit County mother convicted of running one of the largest meth labs in Akron's history was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan sentenced Jeffrey Fowler, 34, of Akron, to nine years in prison in connection with a massive meth lab.

On Jan. 27, Fowler pleaded guilty to the following charges:

- Illegal Manufacture of Drugs – a first-degree felony

- Three Counts of Endangering Children – third-degree felonies

Fowler’s girlfriend, Amanda Wilcox, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in connection with the same case.

Wilcox pleaded guilty on Jan. 27 to the following charges:

- Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs – a third-degree felony

- Three Counts of Endangering Children – third-degree felonies

In September 2015, Akron Police responded to a suspected meth lab on Congo Street and discovered what investigators say was one of the largest meth labs in the city's history. Inside Fowler and Wilcox's home were more than 100 2-liter bottles of chemicals used to manufacture meth, as well as an active meth lab.

The couple’s three children, ages 1, 5, and 8, were inside the home at the time. All three children are in custody of Summit County Children Services now.

