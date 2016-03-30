Kyrie Irving addresses latest relationship drama - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kyrie Irving addresses latest relationship drama

By Tony Zarrella, Sports Director
Connect
Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Connect
Kyrie Irving takes to Twitter to address the drama involving his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani Parrish. (Source: WOIO) Kyrie Irving takes to Twitter to address the drama involving his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani Parrish. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving hasn't engaged in the social media drama involving his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani Parrish, and the Instagram photo from the hip hop artist PartyNextDoor, who claimed that Parrish was back in his arms and bed.

Instead, Irving has been focusing on basketball, throwing down a game-high 31 points in the loss to the Houston Rockets Tuesday night.

But on Wednesday night, Irving finally tweeted a response, following news of Parrish's suicide attempt:

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly