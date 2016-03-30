Kyrie Irving addresses latest relationship drama

Kyrie Irving takes to Twitter to address the drama involving his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani Parrish. (Source: WOIO)

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving hasn't engaged in the social media drama involving his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani Parrish, and the Instagram photo from the hip hop artist PartyNextDoor, who claimed that Parrish was back in his arms and bed.

Instead, Irving has been focusing on basketball, throwing down a game-high 31 points in the loss to the Houston Rockets Tuesday night.

But on Wednesday night, Irving finally tweeted a response, following news of Parrish's suicide attempt:

It's been hard to see what's been going on and not address the truth. I do not justify the picture or what dude did to try and spark all — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) March 31, 2016

Of this non sense that could have been avoided, but Me and Kehlani were not dating when the picture came out. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) March 31, 2016

It's unfortunate that it's received so much attention but its become bigger because of a post that was misunderstood. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) March 31, 2016

Nothing but love and compassion over this way for her and her family. My only focus the Game I love to play every night. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) March 31, 2016

