4 kids hospitalized after 2 car accident

Four children are recovering at MetroHealth after a two car accident.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Parma Heights on Pearl Road, near Commonwealth.

Police say a 46-year-old Parma man driving a Chevy went left of center and hit a car with a mom and her kids inside.

The kids range in age from an infant to seven-year-old.

The names and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

