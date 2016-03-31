Store owner, employee disarm robbers

Two men, from Cleveland's east side, were taken into custody for an attempted robbery on the city's west side.

It happened at Suleyman's Market on West 32nd and Marvin Street.

Police say around 10 p.m. Wednesday night Cleveland police were alerted that Suleyman's was being robbed.

As officers approached the store the two suspects were leaving, they turned around after seeing police and went back inside.

While back in the store they were dissarmed by the owner and a store employee, who also had a weapon.

Police arrested the 19 and 18-year-old suspect. SWAT was later brought in to sweep the store as a precaution.

No one was injured.

