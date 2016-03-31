Lorain budget passed, firefighters to be cut

The city of Lorain is looking for ways to cut a major budget deficit, which could mean cutting police and fire positions. It's a plan that has some people worried about their safety.

It appears the City of Lorain dodged a bullet Wednesday night with a standing room only meeting at City Hall.... on Monday City Council proposed laying off 20 Police Officers and 20 Fire Fighters to help balance its budget. Resident Cheryl Hurda says "I have no car because I can't afford it. I heat with wood because I can't afford to heat. I have no cell phone and no tv. What else do you want me to give up." 48 hours later residents came before the City Council in a Public...

Lorain City Council approved a $28 million budget Thursday night and sealed the fate of up to 15 firefighters.

Those hard-working individuals will lose their jobs as the city attempts to make up for a $3.6 million budget shortfall while keeping jobs and city services intact.

City officials tell Cleveland 19 that one fire station will close, but Lorain firefighter Tom Baker says it's going to be a lot worse.

"Your fire department will be decimated," Baker told Lorain City Council. "Be clear about that."

Baker believes up to two fire stations will be closed.

One Lorain councilman, who does not want to be named, tells Cleveland 19 that there's been a lot of negotiating and some confusion. But to him, it now looks like 12 to 15 fire fighters could be cut, and one fire station would close. The councilman believes those cuts would pose a danger to community members.

Last week, 20 police officers and 20 firefighters were on the chopping block. Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer tells Cleveland 19 the police union and the city came to an agreement and no officers will be laid off.

It's clear the fire union and the city couldn't reach a deal to save firefighters.

Other city workers could also be laid off.

The hope was to avoid job cuts by making other adjustments, such as a mandatory, two-week furlough for all city workers and a reduction in the income tax credit for residents who work outside the city.

But according to the councilman, Ritenauer said it wouldn’t be fair to reduce that tax credit and burden the taxpayers financially, when all city departments are not doing their fair share with these cuts. Bottom line: If the tax credit reduction is off the table, cuts to jobs and services are back in the picture.

The police and fire departments are bracing for cuts they know are coming, according to Captain Todd Kieswetter of the Lorain Fire Department.

"Right now, we have two vehicles that are manned," Kieswetter told Cleveland 19. "The command vehicle that I'm on myself and Pumper One which has four members on it."

The other vehicles used to fight fires and save lives and property are sitting idled at the Central station, Kieswetter said.

"Of the $3.6 million deficit, 1.4 of that is slated to come from the fire department," Kieswetter added. "Approximately 15 layoffs is what we've been told."

That would cut the current 71 personnel down to just 56.

"We will still fight fires, but it's going to impact everything," Kieswetter said. "You won't have a neighborhood fire station. It's going to affect response

times. It's going to affect our strategies and tactics."

Cleveland 19's Harry Boomer went to Lorain City Hall to speak with Ritenauer, but for the second week in a row, he was told Ritenauer doesn't have time to update media.

Ritenauer later spoke with Cleveland 19's Scott Taylor.

"I am disappointed," Ritenauer said. "I thought we would get buy-in and hopefully we get future buy-in. I thought we would get buy-in from all the bargaining units. I thought we had a deal structured and that's why this came down to the last minute."

Rita Harter, a Lorain resident, is not happy about what's going on in her city these days.

"Everything is getting shutdown in Lorain," Harter said. "Now they're cutting the police force and the fire department. It's terrible. Lorain is just going

down the tubes."

The councilman is raising another concern. He says there are five new members on this council and this is their first budget. He says the last-minute, rushed nature of this process has added to the anxiety and confusion.

"The words that were said were 'we can guarantee there won't be layoffs unless we absolutely have to layoff,' which

is no guarantee at all," Kieswetter lamented.

It appears as though Kieswetter was right.

