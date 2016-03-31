Lorain budget passed, firefighters to be cut

It appears the City of Lorain dodged a bullet Wednesday night with a standing room only meeting at City Hall.... on Monday City Council proposed laying off 20 Police Officers and 20 Fire Fighters to help balance its budget. Resident Cheryl Hurda says "I have no car because I can't afford it. I heat with wood because I can't afford to heat. I have no cell phone and no tv. What else do you want me to give up." 48 hours later residents came before the City Council in a Public...More >>
The city of Lorain is looking for ways to cut a major budget deficit, which could mean cutting police and fire positions. It's a plan that has some people worried about their safety.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
