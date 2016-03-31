FBI, Youngstown police capture wanted fugitive - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

FBI, Youngstown police capture wanted fugitive

Ramos Cruz captured by police. (Source: WKBN) Ramos Cruz captured by police. (Source: WKBN)
Ramos Cruz wanted by police. (Source: FBI) Ramos Cruz wanted by police. (Source: FBI)
Friday, April 1 at 1:00 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force were involved in a shooting with fugitive Luis Cruz-Ramos, 30.

Cruz-Ramos was initially being sought for the 2013 rape of a 14-year-old out of Puerto Rico.

On March 30, Youngstown police tried to stop Cruz-Ramos in a van. However, he fled and during the pursuit Cruz-Ramos allegedly shot at officers striking a Youngstown Police cruiser in the windshield. 

This touched off a manhunt in the Youngstown and Boardman areas. 

Friday afternoon Cruz-Ramos was spotted near the intersection of Lowell Ave. and Rush Blvd. in Youngstown. 

Officers chased him on foot; during the chase Cruz-Ramos produced a weapon. Officers fired at Cruz-Ramos, hitting him once. 

Ramos was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. 

No officers were injured during the chase.    

