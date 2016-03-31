Euclid situation ends with four taken into custody

Police in Euclid surrounded a small apartment building Thursday morning after a report of shots fired.

It started around 8 a.m. in the area of Grand Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

Police they got several calls regarding a person firing off a weapon, luckily no one was injured.

A total of four juveniles were taken into custody, three males and a female.

