Cleveland Rocks: City ranked #1 for music lovers

A new report by Redfin names Cleveland as the most affordable city for music lovers.

Surveyors examined numerous factors that make it easy and affordable to enjoy live music in more than 40 metro areas across the U.S. This included concert ticket prices and frequency, median home prices, along with Walk Score, which measures the walkability of any address.

"Cleveland is one of the most affordable housing markets in the United States, yet the city is often underestimated when it comes to lifestyle," said local Redfin agent Joe Rath. "Sure, we've had a drought of championship sports teams, but we have an amazing music scene, sprawling Metroparks and world-class museums that make Cleveland a destination for culture seekers on a budget."

According to Redfin, the median cost of a home in Cleveland is $105,000 and the average ticket cost is about $96.

Todd Messek, vice president of marketing and communications at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, credits the various venues that showcase good talent for low prices.

"Cleveland has always been a rock and roll city. We have some great things that keep that momentum going. We also have this great network of clubs that are really working hard to develop young talent. The Beachland Ballroom, the Grog Shop, Happy Dog, these clubs are really bringing in and introducing younger artists to fans," said Messek.

The Rock Hall also helped Cleveland become an easy pick for the number one spot.

"We work really hard here at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to break new talent. So you have shows here that are like $5 to see an up-and-coming act," Messek explained.

Redfin ranked the top 10 most affordable cities for music lovers as follows:

1. Cleveland, OH

2. St. Louis, MO

3. Pittsburgh, PA

4. Cincinnati, OH

5. Richmond, VA

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Detroit, MI

8. San Francisco, CA

9. Memphis, TN

10. Philadelphia, PA

