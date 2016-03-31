2016 Moondog Coronation Ball this Weekend at Quicken Loans Arena

WMJI MAJIC 105.7 FM MOONDOG CORONATION BALL

Quicken Loans Arena ~ Saturday, April 2, 2016 @ 7:00 PM

*** Tickets Still Available ***

The 2016 Moondog Coronation Ball will feature musical legends Michael McDonald, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, The Spinners, and Donnie Iris and The Cruisers.

Michael McDonald

From ‘70s-era Doobie Brothers classics such as “What A Fool Believes” and solo hits like “I Keep Forgettin’” through two highly-acclaimed Motown albums, genre-busting guest spots and innovative concept shows, the five-time Grammy Award winning Michael McDonald is both timeless and ever-evolving.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford have been on quite a ride. From headlining at the Woodstock Music Festival to being recognized by The Recording Academy®. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s album Cosmo’s Factory recordings were inducted into the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame and Creedence Clearwater Revival ’s 1969 recording “Fortunate Son” was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The Spinners

Most often thought of as a Motown recording act, the classic group sound of legendary R&B recording artists, The Spinners has never lost its universal appeal. Throughout the years they have sold millions of records and topped both the Pop and R&B charts with smash hits like “I’ll Be Around” and “Then Came You.” Today, original member Henry Fambrough is joined onstage by lead singer Charlton Washington, high tenor Marvin Taylor, tenor Ronnie Moss, and bass singer Jessie Peck; a soul-infused 5-piece band, led by Keith Ferguson, backs them up..

Donnie Iris and The Cruisers

Born and raised in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Donnie Iris is an accomplished singer and possibly one of the leading perfectionists in the American hard rock idiom - his first hit record, 1981’s ‘Ah! Leah!’ was completed only after 80 vocal overdubs.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit: www.theqarena.com