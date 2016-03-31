VIDEO: Armed robbers steal ATM from corner store

The popular owner of a convenience store on Cleveland's east side was brutally beaten to death early Monday morning with the butt of a 20-gauge shotgun. Friends, family members and neighbors were crushed when they heard the news.

Cleveland Police are investigating after three armed suspects stole an ATM from a store. It happened Tuesday evening at T&J Beverage by East 130th Street and Forest Avenue.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video.

The store's owner and an employee were inside at the time. Owner Joceyln Henry says she and her co-worker, James, were terrified.

"He point the gun at me and then he said, 'Don't move.' And then this one point the gun at James and said, 'Go down on the floor before I blow your head off,'" said Henry.

She says she thought the men wanted cash from the register, so that's why you can see her reaching for it. But instead, she dropped down to the ground as the men ran through the store towards the ATM.

In one frame, you can see them dragging the ATM out the door and stuff it into the back of their SUV before taking off.

No one was hurt, but the violence left the owner and her co-worker shaken.

"By the good grace of God, he saved my life, because I could have been gone and James could have been gone, too," said Henry.

Police are searching for the suspects. If you have any information give them a call at (216) 623-5000.

