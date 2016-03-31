'A Message From The Cleveland 19 First Alert Weather Team'

From The Cleveland 19 First Alert Weather Team:

If you watch Cleveland 19 News regularly, you have probably noticed that on inclement weather days we will issue what we call a "First Alert Weather Day." This might mean that there is rain in the forecast. It might mean that there are storms or even snow showers on the docket for the day.

While being accurate is a top priority, communication is key. We're here for YOU and another major priority for us is making sure that YOU know what to expect when you walk out the door. How will the weather impact YOUR day?

So, we'd like to introduce our new weather alert system to you. Rather than just the general "First Alert Weather Day," we'll be using TWO types of alerts.

1.) A Yellow Alert Day

2.) A Red Alert Day

A "Yellow Alert Day" will be issued for the threat of disruptive, but not severe, weather. A windy, rainy day that may cancel your child's soccer practice would be considered a "Yellow Alert Day." A cold winter day with light snow showers would be considered a “Yellow Alert Day.” Most inclement weather days will be "Yellow Alert Days."

"Red Alert Days" will be much rarer. We will issue a "Red Alert Day" when there is severe weather in the forecast. If we are expecting dangerously strong thunderstorms, we will issue a "Red Alert Day." If we are forecasting several inches of lake effect snow, which may make travel treacherous, we will issue a "Red Alert Day."

You'll notice that on the 7 Day Forecast example below, the dreary, rainy days are "Yellow Alert Days." You may alter your plans or find yourself choosing a rain appropriate coat, but you are not in any danger.

We hope that this new alert system will better communicate how the weather is going to affect YOU.

