Is Hopkins Airport prepared for RNC travelers?

Baggage areas will be places where everyone is watched closely and possibly screened. (Source: WOIO)

Many are concerned if Hopkins Airport will be able to handle the RNC crowds. (Source: WOIO)

Many preparations are still underway for the 2016 Republican National Convention. We already know the Innerbelt won't be ready in time, but what about another key transportation element?

Hopkins International Airport is kind of a mess these days. A massive facelift aims at turning the place into a more welcoming front door to Cleveland for the RNC.

"I can tell you that we're on track to ensure that we can process all the passengers that come through for the RNC as quickly and efficiently as possible," interim airport director Fred Szabo said during a briefing earlier this week.

But there is more to think about than the bricks and mortar work going on at Hopkins. The crush of visitors is certain to require more people and equipment.

Like many city departments, a lot of details haven't been shared. So we checked what happened in Charlotte, NC, where the Democratic National Convention was held four years ago.

Officials shared a laundry list of things that have to be done. Number one was a fresh look. With its renovations, Hopkins appears well on the way.

Charlotte's plan began with citywide planning a year ahead of the event. The airport took an "all hands on deck" approach. Office workers, accountants and everyone else was put into action directing fliers. No one got days off for the week of the convention. Extra offices were opened for TSA, FBI, Customs and Border Patrol forces.

The relatively quiet pace outside Hopkins will be choked with trolleys, buses, limos and taxis in July. Many carrying VIPs, in addition to other guests, will create security concerns.

Baggage areas are a place where everyone will be watched closely and likely screened.

Things as small as making sure concession stands have enough food must be considered.

Burke Lakefront Airport could ease congestion. As was the case for the debate, with lots of traffic and VIP flights landing there.

In Charlotte the day after the convention, they set a record of 30,000 travelers, which is about 35 percent above normal. In Cleveland, similar percentages would swell the traffic from 22,000 a day to more than 28,000.

Last year, about 8 million people flew out of Hopkins, which is far lower than in 2000, when 13 million flew.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.