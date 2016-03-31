Cleveland's 'foodie' status reflected in Progressive Field additions

New brick work and archways highlight an opened concourse as part of improvements made to Progressive Field. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland has fast become one of the most cutting edge "foodie" towns. On opening day, Indians fans will notice many more of their favorite restaurants have made their way to the ballpark like Happy Dog, Ohio City Burrito, Cleveland Pickle, Momocho, Brew Kettle, Dante's Inferno and Fat Head's.

Indians Vice President Bob DiBiasio says adding some well-known hot spots around town was a deliberate move on the part of Indians executives.

"We are absolutely reflecting the foodie town that we are with 12 local flavors," DiBiasio said. "We started it last year out in right field and we added a number of new ones to the ball park. I think our fans are absolutely going to love it."

As you stand in line at your favorite food stand this season, you may feel like the new brick work and archways behind home plate are taking you back to another time.

"I just love the brick work in this area," DiBiasio added. "The archways that are reminiscent of League Park. I think those fans who are into the history of Cleveland Indians baseball are going to love the new look and feel of this building."

Once you find your seat, you may notice that the netting behind home plate is more extensive.

"There's a new edict sent down from Major League Baseball on safety regulations for our game, just extending the net to the front side -- the home plate side of both dugouts," DiBiasio said. "We think it's the smart thing to do."

Nothing can top the new scoreboard, sound system and ribbon board, of course, but the Indians organization is hoping that other touches of the old and new will come together to make fans want to get out to the ballpark instead of taking in the action at home.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.