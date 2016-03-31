Rascal Flatts to open first restaurant in Cleveland's Flats

Ohio Department of Transportation has begun a $3.7 million project to replace the now narrow and outdated bridge which carries Canal Road under the Norfolk Southern railroad (and over the CSX railroad), near the intersection of Commercial Road and the East 9th Street Extension in Cleveland's Flats.

This past weekend's drowning is renewing concerns about the dangers of the Cuyahoga River along the Flats and what it could do to the revitalization effort.

The next step in the Flats East Bank project began on Thursday, as developers and county officials held an official ribbon cutting on phase two of construction.

Tenants slated for the Flats East project are going full tilt, hoping to open while it's still nice outside. We got an exclusive hard hat tour and a look at the progress made.

It's not a place many people have frequented for nearly 20 years. If you don't drive down there often, you may not have noticed all that's happening. But boaters and boardwalk lovers will be down there a lot more in just a matter of days.

The forward momentum continues on the East Bank of the Flats with another grand opening this weekend.

Hate us or love us. There's no two ways about it. Cleveland is a city in transition. The Flats are just one part of a revitalization project, that's sure to change the look and feel of Cleveland. First businesses are expected to move in, hoping people are to follow.

On Thursday, Flats East Bank announced that country trio Rascal Flatts, which formed in Columbus, is set to open its first restaurant concept in Cleveland this year. The location will be between Crop’s On Air Studio and Beerhead Bar & Eatery.

“A restaurant supported by a national name, like Rascal Flatts, is the perfect addition to the Flats East Bank,” said Scott Wolstein, developer and partner of The Wolstein Group. “From the beginning, we set out to build an urban waterfront destination, and we’re excited to be able to offer this type of concept in conjunction with our existing restaurants and entertainment venues. It’s also a testament to Cleveland’s resurgence for us to be able to attract these types of businesses.”

The addition of the new Rascal Flatts restaurant, as well as the opening of Coastal Taco in May, will assist in the completion of Phase II of the Flats East Bank project. The momentum in the area continues to build with new venues, and soon, even more event announcements.

“We have a lot in the works,” said Heidi Yanok, director of marketing for Flats East Bank. “With the RNC, all the big events we have planned and the return of the water taxi, Flats East Bank truly will be the place to be this summer.”

