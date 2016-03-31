Rascal Flatts to open first restaurant in Cleveland's Flats - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rascal Flatts to open first restaurant in Cleveland's Flats

Rascal Flatts is expected to open their first restaurant in the Flats this year. (Source: WOIO) Rascal Flatts is expected to open their first restaurant in the Flats this year. (Source: WOIO)
(Source: Stern Advertising) (Source: Stern Advertising)
(Source: Stern Advertising) (Source: Stern Advertising)
(Source: Stern Advertising) (Source: Stern Advertising)
(Source: Stern Advertising) (Source: Stern Advertising)

  • Surfing the WebMore>>

  • As Flats evolve, so does Cleveland

    As Flats evolve, so does Cleveland

    Friday, January 23 2015 6:29 PM EST2015-01-23 23:29:18 GMT
    Friday, January 23 2015 7:58 PM EST2015-01-24 00:58:07 GMT
    Work continues on the apartment complex in the Flats. (Source: WOIO)Work continues on the apartment complex in the Flats. (Source: WOIO)
    Hate us or love us. There's no two ways about it. Cleveland is a city in transition. The Flats are just one part of a revitalization project, that's sure to change the look and feel of Cleveland. First businesses are expected to move in, hoping people are to follow. More >>
    Hate us or love us. There's no two ways about it. Cleveland is a city in transition. The Flats are just one part of a revitalization project, that's sure to change the look and feel of Cleveland. First businesses are expected to move in, hoping people are to follow. More >>

  • Punch Bowl Social brings more entertainment, dining to Flats East Bank

    Punch Bowl Social brings more entertainment, dining to Flats East Bank

    Friday, September 18 2015 1:34 PM EDT2015-09-18 17:34:20 GMT
    Friday, September 18 2015 4:54 PM EDT2015-09-18 20:54:44 GMT
    The forward momentum continues on the East Bank of the Flats with another grand opening this weekend.More >>
    The forward momentum continues on the East Bank of the Flats with another grand opening this weekend.More >>

  • Third phase expected to bring more to Flats East Bank

    Third phase expected to bring more to Flats East Bank

    Monday, August 24 2015 5:17 PM EDT2015-08-24 21:17:13 GMT
    Monday, August 24 2015 5:17 PM EDT2015-08-24 21:17:13 GMT
    Phase 3 in Flats East Bank project hopes to draw more people (Source: WOIO)Phase 3 in Flats East Bank project hopes to draw more people (Source: WOIO)
    Even more development is coming to the Flats East Bank in Cleveland.More >>
    Even more development is coming to the Flats East Bank in Cleveland.More >>

  • Crop chef to open 3 more concepts in Flats East

    Crop chef to open 3 more concepts in Flats East

    Wednesday, July 22 2015 4:32 PM EDT2015-07-22 20:32:10 GMT
    Wednesday, July 22 2015 5:41 PM EDT2015-07-22 21:41:00 GMT
    Cleveland Chef Steve Schimoler calls himself a glutton for punishment, taking on not one, but three spaces in the new Flats East Bank project.More >>
    Cleveland Chef Steve Schimoler calls himself a glutton for punishment, taking on not one, but three spaces in the new Flats East Bank project.More >>

  • Alley Cats set to open on Flats East Bank

    Alley Cats set to open on Flats East Bank

    Tuesday, July 21 2015 1:56 PM EDT2015-07-21 17:56:48 GMT
    Tuesday, July 21 2015 3:59 PM EDT2015-07-21 19:59:41 GMT
    It's not a place many people have frequented for nearly 20 years. If you don't drive down there often, you may not have noticed all that's happening. But boaters and boardwalk lovers will be down there a lot more in just a matter of days.More >>
    It's not a place many people have frequented for nearly 20 years. If you don't drive down there often, you may not have noticed all that's happening. But boaters and boardwalk lovers will be down there a lot more in just a matter of days.More >>

  • Flats Forward: East Bank project nearly complete

    Flats Forward: East Bank project nearly complete

    Friday, July 17 2015 3:25 PM EDT2015-07-17 19:25:28 GMT
    Friday, July 17 2015 4:25 PM EDT2015-07-17 20:25:55 GMT
    Tenants slated for the Flats East project are going full tilt, hoping to open while it's still nice outside. We got an exclusive hard hat tour and a look at the progress made.More >>
    Tenants slated for the Flats East project are going full tilt, hoping to open while it's still nice outside. We got an exclusive hard hat tour and a look at the progress made.More >>

  • Flats East Bank project reveals new spaces

    Flats East Bank project reveals new spaces

    Thursday, October 1 2015 8:53 AM EDT2015-10-01 12:53:14 GMT
    Thursday, October 1 2015 6:57 PM EDT2015-10-01 22:57:30 GMT
    The next step in the Flats East Bank project began on Thursday, as developers and county officials held an official ribbon cutting on phase two of construction.More >>
    The next step in the Flats East Bank project began on Thursday, as developers and county officials held an official ribbon cutting on phase two of construction.More >>

  • Safety concerns heightened after Flats drowning

    Safety concerns heightened after Flats drowning

    Monday, August 10 2015 9:22 PM EDT2015-08-11 01:22:24 GMT
    Monday, August 10 2015 10:12 PM EDT2015-08-11 02:12:47 GMT
    This past weekend's drowning is renewing concerns about the dangers of the Cuyahoga River along the Flats and what it could do to the revitalization effort.More >>
    This past weekend's drowning is renewing concerns about the dangers of the Cuyahoga River along the Flats and what it could do to the revitalization effort.More >>

  • New construction project underway in The Flats

    New construction project underway in The Flats

    Monday, May 4 2015 12:08 PM EDT2015-05-04 16:08:31 GMT
    Monday, May 4 2015 12:11 PM EDT2015-05-04 16:11:01 GMT
    Ohio Department of Transportation has begun a $3.7 million project to replace the now narrow and outdated bridge which carries Canal Road under the Norfolk Southern railroad (and over the CSX railroad), near the intersection of Commercial Road and the East 9th Street Extension in Cleveland's Flats.More >>
    Ohio Department of Transportation has begun a $3.7 million project to replace the now narrow and outdated bridge which carries Canal Road under the Norfolk Southern railroad (and over the CSX railroad), near the intersection of Commercial Road and the East 9th Street Extension in Cleveland's Flats.More >>
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

On Thursday, Flats East Bank announced that country trio Rascal Flatts, which formed in Columbus, is set to open its first restaurant concept in Cleveland this year. The location will be between Crop’s On Air Studio and Beerhead Bar & Eatery.

“A restaurant supported by a national name, like Rascal Flatts, is the perfect addition to the Flats East Bank,” said Scott Wolstein, developer and partner of The Wolstein Group. “From the beginning, we set out to build an urban waterfront destination, and we’re excited to be able to offer this type of concept in conjunction with our existing restaurants and entertainment venues. It’s also a testament to Cleveland’s resurgence for us to be able to attract these types of businesses.”

The addition of the new Rascal Flatts restaurant, as well as the opening of Coastal Taco in May, will assist in the completion of Phase II of the Flats East Bank project. The momentum in the area continues to build with new venues, and soon, even more event announcements.

“We have a lot in the works,” said Heidi Yanok, director of marketing for Flats East Bank. “With the RNC, all the big events we have planned and the return of the water taxi, Flats East Bank truly will be the place to be this summer.”

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly