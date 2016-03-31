Quick cheat to free up iPhone memory

Storage space is often the most frustrating issue for iPhone users. (Source: WOIO)

iPhone users often run out of storage space, but we found a cool trick that will clear all the hidden clutter and make more room for music and pictures -- for free.

First, go to Settings, then About and look at your "Available." If it's less than 2 GB or 3 GB, this trick will get you more space.

Go to the iTunes Store on your phone. Search for a big movie that would take a lot of space. I suggest Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, because it's around 7 GB. Hit "Rent."

(DISCLAIMER: YOU DO NOT WANT TO ACTUALLY RENT THE MOVIE. DO NOT PAY FOR IT.)

What you're hoping for is the prompt to come up that says, "Not enough memory available."

It will then give you two choices: "OK" or "Settings." Simply hit "OK."

The phone will automatically start clearing space on your phone. What it's doing is clearing cached data and cookies, stuff that has been secretly saved on your phone because of websites you've viewed.

After a few minutes, when you go back and look at "Available," you will see more space adding up.

This does work. There are a couple people in our newsroom who have cleared as much as 2 GB after doing these steps!

