Former Buckeye Joey Bosa visits Browns

The Browns may be thinking quarterback at No. 2 in the 2016 NFL Draft, but in the words of head coach Hue Jackson, they're doing their

due diligence, and that includes addressing other positions as well. And when it comes to impact players in this year's class, few may be more impressive than Joey Bosa.

The former Ohio State star defensive end and 2014 Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year was in Berea on Thursday to meet with the Browns. Bosa racked up 26 sacks in three years with the Buckeyes, and if his numbers hadn't d ropped off a bit last season may have been the top overall pick in the draft.

Also making his way to Berea on Thursday, according to multiple reports, was Laquon Treadwell, the former Ole Miss receiver who tops everyone's list when it comes to wideouts. Treadwell finished his three-year career with the Rebels with 202 catches for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's projected as a top-20 pick.

The Browns are less than a month away from using the first of their 10 picks in this year's draft, which kicks off on April 28. If they're not 100 percent sold on a quarterback, they may just tap into their own backyard and take Bosa. If not, he could still end up in the AFC North, as multiple mock drafts have the Ravens targeting him at No. 6.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.