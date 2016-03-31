Warmer winter leads to early start of allergy season

The pollen is flying, the grass is growing and that is making many of us pretty miserable as allergy season hits hard. And what some may not realize, it is no different for your pets. It can be a

You can skip the expensive doctor's visit -- with a home allergy test. Reporter Dan Deroos puts it to the test.

Itchy eyes, pounding headache, runny nose but is a cold -- or allergies? You can skip the expensive doctor's visit -- with a home allergy test. Reporter Dan Deroos puts it to the test. A few months ago

If you didn't know already, Cleveland is the 64th worst city in the nation when it comes to spring allergies.

GESUNDHEIT! Ohio cities among the worst for spring allergies

Have you been waking up with red, itchy eyes or stuffed up sinuses? You're not alone. Many in northeast Ohio are suffering from allergy attacks because of what experts call a "pollen tsunami."

For a lot of people, it seems like allergy season started earlier this year. We were wondering if the warmer winter triggered more allergies. One doctor says he's seen a big spike in patients.

Spring may bring warmer weather, but for some people, they can't stand being outside.

“You can't breathe. You're blowing your nose all the time. Your head's congested,” said Elizabeth Fox, of Peninsula.

“Makes my nose very runny and sometimes makes my eyes water,” said 10-year-old Jeremy Soppel.

Fox has suffered from allergies her whole life.

“I'm allergic to grass, weeds, dust,” she said.

She visits Dr. Samuel Friedlander at University Hospitals in Twinsburg for three allergy shots every three weeks. On Thursday, she took her yearly allergy test.

Doctors say the first step to treating allergies is to find out what you're allergic to, which can change over time.

“It's like we're making a road map, and each of these red dots are allergies,” Friedlander said, pointing to where they tested the allergens on Fox’s arms.

Friedlander says he's been busy the last few weeks.

“There's been a huge spike I've seen in allergies and asthma, and I've been pretty surprised in the last month of how many patients have been doing really well, but now have problems,” he said.

Trees are flowering and grass is growing, so allergies for many are here to stay.

A mild winter could be to blame.

“The warmer weather, along with the rain, is going to promote growth of plants. The more plant growth, the more pollens. So we're actually in the thick of the season,” explained Friedlander.

Right now, 2016 is shaping up to be a big allergy season.

Dr. Friedlander continues to monitor the latest medicine and technology to treat each patient's needs.

The problem doesn't stop after spring.

“What's great about Ohio is we have four seasons. Unfortunately for Ohio, that's four seasons of allergies,” Friedlander said.

There are three ways to treat allergies:

1. Take measures to avoid what you're allergic to.

2. Take medication.

3. Get allergy shots.

Doctors will work with you to figure out the best way to boost your immune system and fight those allergies.

