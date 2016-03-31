Lorain rape suspect caught in WI after 12 years on the run

A man wanted for a 2004 rape has finally been captured after 12 years on the run. (Source: WOIO)

A dangerous man wanted for a rape in Lorain back in 2004 has finally been captured.

According to the Lorain Police Department, 33-year-old Placido Gonzalez-Hernandez was found to be a DNA match in June 2013 to a rape that occurred back in March 2004. Members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force have been diligently working the case since January 2015.

Gonzales-Hernandez was recently profiled in the Cleveland media with hopes of drumming up new leads and tips from the community. U.S. Marshals say leads have been hard to come by, due to Gonzalez-Hernandez’s status as an illegal alien, one who had been deported six times.

On Wednesday, local police officers made contact with Gonzalez-Hernandez in Madison, WI. Initially, Gonzales-Hernandez lied about his identity. But upon fingerprint confirmation, Gonzalez-Hernandez was taken into custody for his active rape warrant.

He will remain in custody until he can be extradited back to Ohio to answer for his pending charges.

“The hard work and dedication of these officers, and the partnership with our local media, helped bring this fugitive to justice. We hope that the arrest of Gonzalez-Hernandez brings some peace and closure to the victim of his terrible crime,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

If you have any information on a fugitive's whereabouts, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. You can also submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

