Romona's Kids: High School student finds voice through poetry

A local high school honor student is finding his voice through writing and performing poetry. We went to Warrensville Heights, for tonight's

Romona's Kid.

We first met Elijah Austin in February as student leaders at Warrensville Heights High School collected bottled water for the people of Flint, Michigan, who are dealing with a water crisis.

Elijah started writing poetry after seeing a local performer. He enjoys performing at church and at competitions.

“I think it's that my words that I wrote and came out of my mouth can actually have an effect on somebody,” Austin said. “Now people listen, people congratulate me, people want me to come and perform and they actually like what I have to say and that's very motivational as well!"

Elijah plans to go to Kent State University and major in education. He wants to be a high school social studies teacher.

