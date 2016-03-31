Canton man says prayer saved his life

Richard Harvey looks at his phone in his father's house two months after open heart surgery. (Source: WOIO)

A man who says his heart stopped on the operating table tells Cleveland 19 he's convinced the prayers of his family helped save his life.

23-year-old Richard Harvey told Cleveland 19 he was born with a heart defect called Ebstein's anomaly. It means his heart worked less efficiently, and he said his heart was getting enlarged because it wasn't pumping blood properly.

He was scheduled for open heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic on February 5, and said he didn't feel as if he had any other option.

"My body would have been failing within the next two years. They said my liver, my lungs, my heart would have been worse and eventually it would have gave out and I would have needed a heart transplant," said Harvey.

He described saying good bye to his loved ones before he went under the knife, telling Cleveland 19 he didn't feel like everything was going to be all right.

During hour five of the six hour surgery, Harvey's dad, also named Richard Harvey, told Cleveland 19 the family was told that the younger Harvey's heart had stopped.

"As soon as I get there they say there's nothing more we can do for him, we did all we could, it was worse than what we thought, and I said 'wow what are you telling me?' And they said 'we're going to have to put him on life support,' " said the elder Harvey.

"[It was] the worst feeling I ever had felt, like my heart just went down to my stomach," said the elder Harvey. He said he immediately went to find the chapel, to pray.

The elder Harvey is a gospel singer and preacher, who said he travels around the world spreading his faith. He said when he prayed he had a very specific message for God,

"I'm not going to be one of those Christians that isn't getting nowhere 'cause I can go out and do something else," said the older Harvey. "Lord either you're telling the truth or you're lying, either it works or it's not it's just a fairy tale but you work for me every time."

He said what happened next was a miracle.

"[The doctors and nurses] said when you all went to go pray his heart started on his own," said the elder Harvey.

"I honestly believe if my family wasn't there, if my dad wasn't the praying for me I honestly believe I would not be here," said the younger Harvey.

He said for him that was a big change.

"I was more of a facts kind of guy. If it's not written down on paper I don't want to hear it, but now experiencing that and going through that it changed my whole persona," said the younger Harvey.

He said it's changed his outlook on faith, and life.

Both Harveys wanted people who have questions to contact them at 234-804-2008, or Harvey.Richard93@gmail.com

