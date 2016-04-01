Teen among those arrested in attempted smash-and-grab at Walgreens

Cleveland police looking for a dark-colored minivan dragging an ATM behind it.

Cleveland police looking for a dark-colored minivan dragging an ATM behind it.

Thief smashes into pharmacy and takes off with ATM. (Source: WOIO)

Thief smashes into pharmacy and takes off with ATM. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating another smash and grab at a local business. The crash left a mess behind overnight at the Rite Aid at 14610 Harvard Avenue.

Police are investigating another smash and grab at a local business. The crash left a mess behind overnight at the Rite Aid at 14610 Harvard Avenue.

Van smashes into Rite Aid, drives off with ATM

Van smashes into Rite Aid, drives off with ATM

A Walgreens at West 130th and Bellaire was the latest victim of an attempted ATM smash and grab.

Cleveland Police were called to 4281 West 130th for a report of a black mini van that crashed through the front doors of a Walgreens around 4:50 a.m. Friday morning.

The suspects tried to steal the store's ATM. A witness says he saw four black men in dark hoodies. Two left the scene in two black vans, one was damaged from running into the building.

The other two were seen running from the store.

Police arrested 25-year-old Christian Wynn of Cleveland and a 17-year-old from East Cleveland.

Police said the criminals did not get the ATM, but the store was severely damaged.

If you have any information give police a call.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.