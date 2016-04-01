Accused purse snatcher on the loose in Lorain

Earlier this week, police say a woman's purse was stolen in the parking lot of store.

The victim says she was at DairyMart on E28th and Grove Ave. when she was approached by a man who ordered her to give it to him.

The police report states the suspect had a knife. The victim threw her purse down before the suspect picked it up and ran.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 20's-30's, 5'7 with a thin build.

If know anything about the incident is known contact the Lorain Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

