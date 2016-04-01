Live Nation - Country Concert Ticket Giveaway...Register Today To Win!!!

THE HOTTEST NAMES IN COUNTRY MUSIC ARE COMING TO CLEVELAND – AND CLEVELAND 19 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS!
BILLY CURRINGTON, KENNY CHESNEY, SHANIA TWAIN, BRAD PAISLEY & HANK WILLIAMS JR, LADY ANTEBELLUM & DARIUS RUCKER, KEITH URBAN, RASCAL FLATTS, AND JASON ALDEAN.
8 BIG SHOWS – 8 BIG WINNERS!
CLEVELAND 19 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO ONE OF THE FOLLOWING SHOWS:
Lineup: Billy Currington and LOCASH
Thursday, April 19, 2018 @ 7:30 PM @ Hard Rock Rocksino (This is a 21 & over event)
Kenny Chesney: Trip Around the Sun Tour
Lineup: Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 @ 7:30 PM @ Blossom Music Center
Lineup: Shania Twain
Saturday, June 16, 2018 @ 7:30 PM @ Quicken Loans Arena
Brad Paisley and Hank Williams Jr.
Lineup: Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr. and special guest Dan Tyminski
Thursday, July 5, 2018 @ 7:15 PM @ Blossom Music Center
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker: Summer Plays On Tour
Lineup: Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Russell Dickerson
Friday, July 20, 2018 @ 7:00 PM @ Blossom Music Center
Keith Urban: Graffiti U World Tour
Lineup: Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini
Friday, August 10, 2018 @ 7:30 PM @ Blossom Music Center
Rascal Flatts: Back to Us Tour
Lineup: Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce
Friday, August 17, 2018 @ 7:30 PM @ Blossom Music Center
Jason Aldean:
Lineup: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver
Thursday, August 23, 2018 @ Time-TBD @ Blossom Music Center
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO ONE OF THE HOTTEST CONCERTS IN TOWN!!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO PURCHASE TICKETS VISIT: LIVENATION.COM
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.