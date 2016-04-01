Cop convicted in bowling alley assault - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cop convicted in bowling alley assault

Judge Brian Melling found Solon Police Officer James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct.. (Source: Raycom) Judge Brian Melling found Solon Police Officer James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct.. (Source: Raycom)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Judge Brian Melling found Solon Police Officer James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct.

He will be sentenced on April 5 in Bedford Municipal Court.

Cervik got into a fight with a woman while he was off-duty last October at Solon Freeway Lanes.

Cervik opted for a bench trial instead of a jury.

