Cleveland Indians and FirstEnergy, keeping the Green going

Ahead of Opening Day, the Cleveland Indians and FirstEnergy announce a unique partnership Friday.

Both organizations extended the companies' partnership, including a unique green energy pact through which the Tribe will purchase green power to fuel Progressive Field.

The Indians are purchasing 100% Green-e Certified wind energy from FirstEnergy, power that comes from wind farms across the country.

"With this wind power purchase, the Cleveland Indians join a small but elite group of professional teams with stadiums powered by 100% green energy," said Dennis Chack, FirstEnergy's Senior Vice President, Marketing and Branding. "Our agreement with the Indians not only underscores our long-standing partnership with this Cleveland institution, it also reinforces our long history of supporting the environment and investing in clean energy."

The switch to this green energy will significantly reduce the carbon footprint at the ballpark, with the Indians each season using enough electricity to power every home in Lakewood for one month.

As part of the project, Heritage Plaza will now be known as Heritage Plaza presented by FirstEnergy.

