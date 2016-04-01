NOT GUILTY verdict for former teacher accused of having sex with student

Perry Township police have arrested former Perry High School teacher 31-year old Eric Spaulding.

Former teacher arrested after alleged incident with student

A Stark County jury came back with a not guilty verdict for a former Perrry High School teacher accused of having sex with an 18-year-old student.

Perry Township police arrested Eric Spaulding last July and charged with sexual battery. The investigation began in April and Spaulding resigned in May.

Spaulding, who was also a swimming coach, denied any sexual relations with the student from day one.

He did though admit to kissing the student and flirting with her.

