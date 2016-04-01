NOT GUILTY verdict for former teacher accused of having sex with - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NOT GUILTY verdict for former teacher accused of having sex with student

Eric Spaulding (Source: Perry Township Police) Eric Spaulding (Source: Perry Township Police)
PERRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

A Stark County jury came back with a not guilty verdict for a former Perrry High School teacher accused of having sex with an 18-year-old student.

Perry Township police arrested Eric Spaulding last July and charged with sexual battery. The investigation began in April and Spaulding resigned in May.

Spaulding, who was also a swimming coach, denied any sexual relations with the student from day one.

He did though admit to kissing the student and flirting with her.

