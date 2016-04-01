Dreams of Foster Care home crushed

Kevinee Gilmore’s passion is foster care, she knows all about the system. She grew up in it in Cleveland and decided to make helping foster care youth her life mission.

Gilmore, has become synonymous for her #FosterCare sign.

The sign has been held by everyone from elected officials, celebrities and civil political activist Angela Davis.

After living in 13 placement homes; ranging from shelter care facilities, residential homes and psych wards Gilmore says she knows all too well how challenging it is to age out of foster care.

She attended Cleveland State University only for a place to live and during holiday breaks she slept in her car and shelters.



It took the mother of one seven years to complete her degree. Gilmore says she did not want anyone to experience those barriers as they attempt to pursue their higher education.

“The challenges of aging out are horrible. Housing is one of the biggest challenges," said Gilmore.

To be a part of the change Gilmore purchased a two family home in Cleveland.

After the purchase, she identified four students, two which are of the LGBT community to provide supportive housing as they pursue their higher education or job training program.

Blindsided to construction, the project has seen several barriers including faulty contractors and stolen materials.

Gilmore says was she blindsided once again earlier this week. She was contacted by her neighbor and was informed that her front door was open.

"They took about $10,000 of merchandise. I rushed over to the home only to find two hot water tanks, two furnaces, toilets, paint, flooring, drywall, and tools had all been stolen," said Kevinee Gilmore . "My heart is broken, and my plan to open the home early summer has once again come with defeat and delay. I am now in dire need of help."



To help get back on track Gilmore has set-up a GoFundMe account.

