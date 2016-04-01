Indians Home Opener, navigating downtown

A day after being postponed, the Cleveland Indians once again take the field Tuesday April 5 and the city of Cleveland expects heavy traffic, increase in pedestrians, and more visitors for the Home Opener.

The Indians will take on the Boston Red Sox in front of a sold-out crowd.

The City of Cleveland has tips to make the season opener more enjoyable.

As always, the city encourages the use of public transportation and car pooling to ease traffic congestion and recommends that motorists allow for extra travel time when commuting downtown.

The following parking restrictions will be in effect on Tueday, April 5:

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides

Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides

Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

The City of Cleveland Traffic Bureau will have traffic controllers in place at key intersections to help improve traffic flow. The City of Cleveland encourages everyone to leave valuable items at home or secured in the trunk of a vehicle. If you plan on consuming alcohol, please designate a sober driver or utilize RTA.

