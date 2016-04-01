Mr. Chicken and Twinsburg Fire unite to help bury fire victim

Donations continue to grow for a family devastated after a deadly fire Monday night at the Hickory Hills Apartments. A 4-year-old died in the fire and six others were hurt.

The mother of a 4-year-old killed in an apartment fire last week is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.

Mother of 4 yo fire victim expected to be released from hospital

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire. Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.

Family IDs 4-year-old killed in apartment fire, still no cause

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Twinsburg Fire and Mr. Chicken are doing their part to help a four-year-old have a proper burial.

Little Keagan was the only death of a March 7 apartment fire in Brunswick that injured several others.

Her mother, Jorden Sullivan got out, but went back inside the burning complex to save her children.

She was able to rescue two of her children, a two and six-year-old, but she could find Keagan.

Twinsburg's Mr. Chicken has coordinated a fundraiser to assist with the expenses of the funeral and the Sullivan family in their time of need.

The restaurant is donating 100% of their proceeds from every large side dish purchased on April 8, 9 and 10 to support the family.

In addition, the Twinsburg Fire Department will have a truck in the same area, on Darrow Road, to collect donations and provide safety education for adults and children from noon to 2:30 p.m. on April 10.

At this point the cause of the fire is undetermined. Arson is not suspected but fire officials say they can't rule out other accidental causes like electrical problems and smoking.

