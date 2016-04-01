Mr. Chicken and Twinsburg Fire unite to help bury fire victim

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.More >>
While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.More >>
The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire. Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.More >>
The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire. Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.More >>
The mother of a 4-year-old killed in an apartment fire last week is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.More >>
The mother of a 4-year-old killed in an apartment fire last week is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.More >>
Donations continue to grow for a family devastated after a deadly fire Monday night at the Hickory Hills Apartments. A 4-year-old died in the fire and six others were hurt.More >>
Donations continue to grow for a family devastated after a deadly fire Monday night at the Hickory Hills Apartments. A 4-year-old died in the fire and six others were hurt.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>