Former Federal Judge to coordinate Cleveland Consent Decree

Cleveland is showing it means business in executing the federally mandated consent decree to reform the Police Department.

Friday came the appointment of a veteran of law enforcement to coordinate the city's efforts. The name and face are familiar. Greg White, most recently a Federal Judge and former U.S. Attorney and Lorain County Prosecutor has a new title.

Consent Decree Implementation Coordinator.

A kind of traffic cop to make sure everyone involved in the massive effort is on the same page.

"It's a lot of moving parts and there are a lot of deadlines and the goal here and I know the Mayors goal is to meet those goals head on so that the city can move on beyond this," said White.

Mayor Frank Jackson commented, "He also has the responsibility of looking at the substance side of it, not just checking the box so it's much deeper and much more authority than checking the box."

Jackson says he had been coordinating things personally, but it was taking an ever growing chunk of his time.

Law Director Barbara Langhenry commented on progress to date.

"We have met the deadlines that are in the consent decree and in the first year plan as we've moved ahead," Langhenry said.

Specifically she cited progress in re-writing the Police Department's use of force policy, reforming the recruitment plan, and formulating and writing a new mission statement for the department.

Judge White took note of the progress but also said the lion's share of the work lies ahead.

Mayor Jackson says he's given him to power to complete the work, "He is here as a person of authority who has the authority of the Mayor’s Office to execute on the consent decree."

With experience coordinating crime fighting in the Northern half of Ohio, White's perspective is important as he said, "What happens in the City of Cleveland happens to all of Northeast Ohio." That extends to the suburbs and beyond.

Here is a bit of consent decree history. An investigation concluded in December of 2014 concluded CPD routinely used excessive force. Negotiations between the city and Justice Department produced an agreement that a Federal Judge approved in June. The Federal Monitor was named in October and the work began.

