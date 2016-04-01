Bomb squad removes suspicious item on Abbey Avenue

Cleveland Police's bomb squad is responding to an anonymous call. (Source: WOIO)

Abbey Avenue is open after a bomb squad call closed the street between West 11th and 14th streets Friday.

The bomb squad was called to Tremont for a suspicious package, which was confiscated. Fire officials wouldn't elaborate further.

Authorities got the call from an anonymous person around 1:30 p.m.

The suspicious package was underneath the new Innerbelt Bridge.

