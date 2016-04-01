Horseradish crusted Salmon with herbed crème fraiche and cucumbers

4 (6 Ounce) Filets

Salt and Pepper

Horseradish Crust, recipe below

24 Oz Crème Fraiche, available in most specialty stores.

Mixture of 1 ½ Tablespoons each of the following chopped fine, Celery Leaves, Dill and Parsley

1 English Cucumber, cut in half, sliced thin on a mandoline

Directions:

Liberally season salmon with salt and pepper. Place on a cookie sheet that has been brushed with vegetable oil and place under the broiler. Cook for 4 minutes, turn over and top with a horseradish crust. Cook for 4 for minutes or until desired internal temperature.

Meanwhile, in a medium sized skillet, warm the Crème Fraiche, herbs and cucumber. Turn off heat when warmed through. Season with salt and pepper.

To Plate:

Place a mound of cucumbers in the middle of the plate. Pour sauce around the cucumbers. Place the salmon, crust side up on top of the cucumbers.

For the Horseradish Crust:

3 Cups of bread crumbs

½ pound of butter, cubed, at room temperature

2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

4 Tablespoons of prepared horseradish.

Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl or in a kitchen aid, using the paddle attachement.

On some parchment paper, use a rolling pin to form into a square a ¼ inch thick. Cut into pieces large enough to cover the top of the salmon filets. Any leftover can be frozen for future use.

