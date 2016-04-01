Phone's blue light could pose risks for skin

Most of us are glued to that phone, tablet and TV. All these gadgets we need for work, leisure or just stay in touch. But what's all the screen time doing to your skin?

There are concerns it could be making you look older faster. Similar to the sun, many of our screens emit damaging rays called high energy visible

light. HEV, or blue light, is already known to be harmful to your eyes.

Dermatologist Dr. Linda Flynn can easily check patients to see what kind of damage the blue light is really doing with a skin scan.

A digital picture is taken and put into her computer program, where different colors show up all over the face.

"It's showing the surface and then it's showing the deeper parts," she explained. Within minutes, she can tell where all the UV damage is, both A and B types, and now she's also picking up on HEV damage.

While most adults aren't showing much, the biggest concern is with the kids who start their screen time so young now.

"We do have to do the studies," Dr. Flynn said. "We have to see how much HEV output they generate first of all because the kids are on the

(computer) pads for hours."

Research on the specific effects of HEV light on the skin is just beginning. Until science catches up, there is a way to protect yourself. Look for the ingredient fractionated melanin in sunscreen.

Also, many of the phones do have a feature that allows you to filter out the blue light at night, especially

important, the experts say, if you keep your phone near your bed.

You can check out your settings for that. The warmer you make the color, the less blue light will be emitted from your device.



