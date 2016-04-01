Wickliffe Police looking for robbery suspect

Police are looking for this man, who robbed a gas station in Wickliffe on Thursday. (Source: Wickliffe Police)

Wickliffe Police are searching for a suspect after he robbed a gas station on Thursday night.

Authorities say a white male entered the store at 2900 Euclid Ave., pulled a ski mask over his face and pulled a gun out, demanding money from the employee behind the counter. The employee pushed a display rack at the suspect and fled out the back door. The suspect also briefly left the store before returning to take the cash from the register.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident. Police say the suspect is roughly six feet tall, solidly built, has a goatee or similar type of facial hair, and had marks on the backs of his hands that could have been dirt but were more likely to be tattoos.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.