Mentor Police wants info on smash and grab suspect

Mentor Police are on the lookout for this suspect, who smashed open a door at a T-Mobile store and stole devices. (Source: Mentor Police Facebook page)

A T-Mobile store is in need of repairs and Mentor Police are on the lookout for a suspect who stole "some expensive phones."

According to a post on the Mentor Police Facebook page, the suspect smashed through a glass door at the store at 7617 Mentor Ave. around 3:39 a.m. on March 15 and ran off with the devices, leaving his own tools behind.

Mentor Police attached a video loop of the security footage to the post with the hopes of gaining some tips on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Alvord at 440-974-5760. All tips will be kept confidential.

