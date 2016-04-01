Progressive Field ready for first pitch

The Indians' home opener is Monday at Progressive Field. Brandon Koehnke has been the head grounds keeper for the Indians for 24 years. Koehnke says he and his crew of 28 have been very busy getting the field ready for Monday's home opener.

“We really started a lot earlier this year than normal because opening day is a lot earlier than normal," Koehnke said.

They started laying the ground work the last week of February to get Progressive Field in tip-top shape.

The greenest grass in town, a special blend of Kentucky Blue Grass, looks great. The mild fall, winter and so far the spring gave them a chance to get ahead of the game. Brandon is proud of his handy work.

"The field is pretty much ready to go," he said. "I've got to tweaks to do on the infield dirt, gentleman out here today calibrating the radar guns. It's little thing like that."

The Indians have a workout on Sunday so Koehnke and his crew will stay busy taking care of every little details so that the experience will be good for players and fans.

Koehnke was asked what is the biggest threat to the grass? His reply, right now, is not much of anything.

"There really isn't," he said. We're at the point and time where we've got the green color out of it that we need to get out of it. We're at the mowing height down to the height that it would be for a game situation."

Which is?

"Which is I'm not telling you."

Koehnke says he has already mowed the grass 12 to 14 times since the end of February.

"We've been mowing on a everyday, pretty regular basis, twice a week since then," he said.

Cleveland 19 News reporter Harry Boomer had to ask him about his favorite opening day.

"Oh, 2007," Koehnke said. "You all remember that don't ya? Seattle Mariners, Mike Hargrove, they're throwing snowballs at him when he stepped out of the dugout. Who doesn't remember that?"

The Tribe take on the Boston Red Sox Monday at Progressive Field.

Game time is 4:10. Check out the entire on-air morning team live at Progressive Field starting at 5:30 Monday morning for the 2016 Home Opener. The weather is not expected to be all that great.

