Chagrin Falls fatal shooting suspect indicted on murder charges

The suspect in a triple shooting at an assisted living facility that left two dead has been indicted on murder charges.

According to a press release from Chagrin Falls Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned indictments for Frank Staton on charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Staton remains hospitalized in stable condition under guard and will face his first court date upon his release from the hospital.

