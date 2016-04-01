Who are the all-weather fans: Browns or Indians?

We all remember the blizzard of 2007 Opening Day -- especially our very frozen Dan DeRoos -- so very cold, it was actually snowing during the game.

Which is the norm for many Cleveland Browns games.

So Cleveland 19 News wants to know if you had to choose: Would fans go to Monday's cold and snowy Indians Opening Day or a bad weather Browns game?

One fan we found on E. 4th St. told us "For sure opening day."

Another fan said "Probably Browns."

A fan attending Friday's Cleveland Gladiators game says "I more like to be in an arena where there is more people that go be at an Indians game."

Ouch! But true when it comes to recent Indians attendance at some games which is one reason the ball club has pulled out all the stops for 2016 at Progressive Field, including more restaurants, a new huge scoreboard and more room to party behind home plate.

One young fan told us "I would rather go to the Indians because they have a better chance of winning than the Browns do."

So just how bad will it really be for Monday's Opening Day in Cleveland for our Indians?

Cleveland 19 News Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says "Light snow. A pretty strong wind off the Lake. 35 or so. Wind chill in the 20's."

So if it starts snowing -- and lets not forget our own Dan DeRoos freezing during his reports at Jacobs Field during the 2007 Opening Day Blizzard -- will you still choose the Indians in snow over the Browns in bad weather?

One last fan out in front of Quicken Loans Arena told us "I rooted for the Browns and Lions forever and I'm tired of it, so I'm ready to root for the Indians. This is going to be their year."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.