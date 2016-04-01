Exercising is hardest part of weight loss, report says

Many people find doing exercise they enjoy, like yoga, makes it easier to stick to their goals. (Source: WOIO)

The truth about weight loss may surprise you.

A new study by Cleveland Clinic finds 80 percent of Americans are trying to lose weight.

And for many, it's not easy.

You may not believe what some people would rather do.

A new joint study by the Cleveland Clinic and Parade magazine reports 21 percent of respondents would rather wait in line at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles than exercise.

“It doesn't surprise me but it breaks my heart a little,” said Veena Sankar, a local physician we talked to at a yoga class in Lyndhurst Friday evening.

Some more key findings of the report include:

52 percent of respondents said it's harder to exercise than eat healthy.

67 percent said it's harder to lose weight than figure out a new cell phone.

And the biggest challenge to exercise-- 31 percent say lack of time, 18 percent say they're too tired and 17 percent just don't like it.

“Just find a thing you enjoy, and find a way to have a partner or friend do it with you,” said Judi Bar, a yoga instructor.

Dr. Mike Roizen, chief wellness officer for Cleveland Clinic, has these tips to lose weight.

He says:

Try to walk 10,000 steps a day.

Drink two extra glasses of water every day, which can cut 150 calories from your diet.

Watch your portions and eat more vegetables.

Manage your stress.

“Managing that is probably the most important thing people can do for weight loss and overall health,” Dr. Roizen.

Dr. Roizen says it's something you have to do for yourself.

“This isn't a doctor giving you a pill, this is actually getting on a treadmill or walking with a spouse or a child,” Dr. Roizen said.

Some more weight loss tips include picking up those dumbbells. Experts say you can burn more fat through strength training.

And catch more sleep. Experts say you'll have better will power.

